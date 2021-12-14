Next Doncaster Rovers manager: Former Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United player emerges as favourite

Around 130 people - including, at the club’s request, caretaker boss Gary McSheffrey - have put their hats in the ring to replace Richie Wellens as manager.

The club plan to draw up a shortlist, then an even shorter one after interviews to put three candidates into a second round.

NEW FAVOURITE: Former Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United player Graham Coughlan. Picture: Getty Images.

Coughlan has been made 2/1 to be appointed by the bookmakers, slightly ahead of McSheffrey who is 3/1 to takeover.

Coughlan, 47, has previously managed at Bristol Rovers, Mansfield Town and Sheffield United Under-23s.

The Dublin-born manager enjoyed a long playing career in the Football League and had spells with the likes of Plymouth Argyle, Wednesday, Rotherham, Shrewsbury Town and Southend United.

A number of shifts have occurred in the betting markets for the next Rovers boss but a clearer picture may start to form within the next week.

Latest odds for next Doncaster Rovers manager - (correct as of 10pm, December 13, 2021):

Gary McSheffrey 3/1

Nigel Adkins 5/1

Mick McCarthy 8/1

Michael Flynn 8/1

Anthony Barry 10/1

John Eustace 12/1

Jonathan Woodgate 16/1