Next Doncaster Rovers manager: Former Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United player emerges as favourite

Graham Coughlan, a former defender at Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United, has been made the new favourite by the bookmakers to become the next Doncaster Rovers manager.

By Ben McKenna
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 12:26 am

Around 130 people - including, at the club’s request, caretaker boss Gary McSheffrey - have put their hats in the ring to replace Richie Wellens as manager.

The club plan to draw up a shortlist, then an even shorter one after interviews to put three candidates into a second round.

NEW FAVOURITE: Former Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United player Graham Coughlan. Picture: Getty Images.

Coughlan has been made 2/1 to be appointed by the bookmakers, slightly ahead of McSheffrey who is 3/1 to takeover.

Coughlan, 47, has previously managed at Bristol Rovers, Mansfield Town and Sheffield United Under-23s.

The Dublin-born manager enjoyed a long playing career in the Football League and had spells with the likes of Plymouth Argyle, Wednesday, Rotherham, Shrewsbury Town and Southend United.

A number of shifts have occurred in the betting markets for the next Rovers boss but a clearer picture may start to form within the next week.

Latest odds for next Doncaster Rovers manager - (correct as of 10pm, December 13, 2021):

Graham Coughlan 2/1

Gary McSheffrey 3/1

Nigel Adkins 5/1

Mick McCarthy 8/1

Michael Flynn 8/1

Anthony Barry 10/1

John Eustace 12/1

Jonathan Woodgate 16/1

John Terry 16/1

