Doncaster Rovers announce new ground name as the Keepmoat Stadium comes to an end

NEW NAME: What was the Keepmoat Stadium hosted England Lionesses v Latvia

The League One club have struck a new four-year sponsorship deal with Eco-Power, who have bought the stadium's rights. Doncaster' s next home game will be the Eco-Power Stadium's first, against Sunderland on December 27.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eco-Power Group are a Doncaster based company which has two primary divisions Eco-Power Environmental and Eco-Power Construction.

"We're doing new commercial deals all the time. This is just the latest in a long line of them but certainly the most significant we've ever done," said Jon Warburton, chief executive of Club Doncaster, the umbrella group which takes in Rovers, their women's team the Belles and Doncaster's rugby league team.

"It's not every day you change your stadium name and we've enjoyed the support of Keepmoat for 15 years and we hope that support will continue in another guise.

"But in replacing Keepmoat we were looking for a company that shared our values and what we were looking to achieve from a commercial point of view. We were very fortunate to find that in Eco-Power."

Keepmoat Homes have been the stadium sponsor since it first opened in 2006.