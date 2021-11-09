Scunthorpe 2 Doncaster Rovers 3: Tavonga Kuleya nets on senior debut as Rovers progress in Papa John’s Trophy

Doncaster Rovers

The hosts followed up Saturday’s FA Cup win at the same venue with a goal after only five minutes.

Youngster Tavonga Kuleya, making his senior debut, touched the ball neatly to Newcastle loanee Rodrigo Vilca, and he drove home via a slight deflection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just 12 minutes later Rovers doubled their advantage.

This time Vilca turned provider for Joe Dodoo, who steadied himself before slotting smartly past goalkeeper Rory Watson.

The woodwork came to the Iron’s rescue shortly after the restart.

After Rowe had been denied brilliantly by Watson, Vilca then cracked the follow-up against the crossbar. Dodoo made no mistake to effectively wrap up victory just before the hour mark.

He surged forward before firing a clinical effort past a stunned Watson to make it three.

Dodoo almost sealed a super hat-trick moments later, but this time Watson made a terrific save.

At the other end Ryan Loft bagged a late reply with a neat dinked finish, before Jake Scrimshaw’s precise header made it a nervy final few minutes for Rovers.

Scunthorpe: Watson, Taft, Green (Loft, 36), Hippolyte, Rowe, Wood, Jarvis (Scrimshaw, 73), Thompson, Pugh, Perry, Hackney (Kenyon, 66). Unused substitutes: Balme, O’Malley, Wilson, Lobley.

Doncaster Rovers: Jones, Knoyle, Anderson, Vilca, Smith, Rowe, Dodoo (Goodman, 87), Horton, Hasani, Blythe, Kuleya (Hollings, 81). Unused substitutes: Bottomley, Wolny, Raper, Cole, Fletcher.