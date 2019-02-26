Shrewsbury Town 2 Doncaster Rovers 0: Rovers fail to hammer home their advantage

Have your say

OUT-OF-SORTS Doncaster slipped to a disappointing defeat at strugglers Shrewsbury Town.

The visitors’ hopes of opening up the gap over the play-off chasing pack went begging after goals from Josh Laurent and Tyrese at New Meadow.

Rovers remain two points ahead of seventh-placed Peterborough United with a game in hand.

Manager Grant McCann made three changes as Aaron Lewis, Tommy Rowe and Tyler Smith replaced Herbie Kane, Matty Blair and James Coppinger.

Marko Marosi produced a fine early diving save to deny Campbell in the 15th minute.

But there was nothing he could do three minutes later as Laurent’s strike from the edge of the box looped into the top corner.

Shrewsbury went 2-0 up 10 minutes before the break when Stoke loanee Campbell bagged his third goal in as many games by calming slotting home after Doncaster’s defence was dissected by Greg Docherty’s pass.

After the break Doncaster started to find their feet. Marksman John Marquis missed two chances to pull one back just after the restart.

And minutes later Mallik Wilks was kept out by Shrews’ stopper Steve Arnold.

Manager McCann was shown a yellow card for remonstrating on the touchline. Substitute Andy Butler saw his effort scrambled off the line.

Shrewsbury: Arnold, Bolton, Waterfall, Williams, Whalley (Gilliead 81), Laurent, Grant, Haynes, Docherty, Campbell (Payne 65), Okenabirhie (Sears 70). Unused substitutes: Charles-Cook, Amadi-Holloway, Sadler, Beckles.

Doncaster Rovers: Marosi, Lewis, Downing, Anderson (Butler, 28), Andrew, Crawford (Sadlier, 79), Whiteman, Rowe, Wilks, Marquis, Smith (Coppinger, 45). Unused substitutes: Jones, Greaves, Blair, May.

Referee: M Donohue