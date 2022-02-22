Doncaster Rovers v Accrington Stanley: Self-belief needed to draw rivals into relegation scrap

Jonathan Mitchell believes their best chance could start at Accrington Stanley tonight.

Jon Coleman’s side could never be described as a soft touch but are the first of six consecutive opponents in the bottom half of the table.

“I think it’s a really big period coming up against a lot of teams around us,” said goalkeeper Mitchell. “It’s going to take self-belief, teamwork and everybody believing we can do it to show people we can stick together and go on that run.

INJURY DOUBT: Doncaster Rovers' Tommy Rowe Picture: Steve Riding

“There’s a game coming up where it’s not just an opportunity to get three points but also take points off teams around us and we need to start closing that gap and putting a run together.”

Doncaster did a good job of frustrating play-off hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday until three goals in the final 20 minutes – either side of a Mitchell penalty save – consigned them to defeat.

In keeping with the story of their season they do however have key players missing through injury and Tommy Rowe could be one.

The versatile 33-year-old will have a fitness test after suffering a dead leg against the Owls.

LET'S STICK TOGETHER: Goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell believes Doncaster Rovers can dig themselves out of trouble at the bottom of League One. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Definitely out is on-loan midfielder Ethan Galbraith who is still receiving treatment at Manchester United for a nerve issue near his calf. Captain Tom Anderson and John Bostock are targeting a return next month and Charlie Seaman still has a knee problem.

Last six games: Doncaster Rovers LWLLWL; Accrington Stanley LWWLDL

Referee: A Haines (Tyne and Wear)