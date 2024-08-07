HULL CITY owner Acun Ilicali has reassured concerned supporters about the club’s promotion aspirations in 2024-25 - and has stressed that money will be spent on ‘four or five players’ by the end of August.

The East Yorkshire outfit, who just missed out on the Championship play-offs last season, have struggled to make inroads in the summer window thus far, but Ilicali is refusing to hit the panic button.

Fears are abound that City could struggle to push for the top six due to tight financial parameters regarding profit and sustainability rules, with the club effectively paying the price for last season’s near-miss when they spent heavily but finished in seventh.

The sales of key duo Jaden Philogene, who has returned to Aston Villa after the Premier League club invoked a buy-back option and Jacob Greaves have ameliorated matters financially, but at a cost in terms of first-team strength.

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali. Picture: PA

Influential loanees Fabio Carvalho and Liam Delap are also no longer around, alongside attacking midfielder Ozan Tufan.

Speaking to fans at a question and answer session, Ilicali said that he is remaining calm with the window remaining open until 11pm on August 30.

He said: “My expectation is top 10, my hope is top six and improvement. I feel we are candidates, we will be strong on September 1.

"Don't worry about the players, they are coming. They are good players, when I watch them I smile, they will make us happy.

"Later in August, you'll see the players we own and love. Loan players will (also) come to help us.

"I can sign four loan players tomorrow, but I can't find a player like Philogene now. I can do in the late hours of the window.

"Please give us credit for what we'll do in August. The players we're trying to sign now are permanent apart from one loan.

"I talk to so many players, we have a good CV. If another player is going to another club after a medical, I don't care. There are more good players out there. Maybe a striker, centre-back and midfielder this week.

"For the last two days, I've been speaking to a young striker, high quality. We're trying to bring him and pay him the money, we will spend it. We will spend on four or five players.”

So far this summer, City have brought in three senior signings in the shape of full-backs Ryan Giles and Cody Drameh and German midfielder Marvin Mehlem.

They have actively targeted a number of players, including Bristol City forward Tommy Conway, also wanted by Middlesbrough, Burnley and other Championship clubs - having previously lost out to Coventry City and Sheffield United in the race to sign strikers Brandon Thomas-Asante and Keiffer Moore.

Hull are also keen on Crystal Palace loan winger Jesurun Rek-Sakyi, also linked to the Blades and Leeds United.

Ilicali has confirmed that the club are still working on a deal to bring in Wigan defender Charlie Hughes, while reiterating that the Tigers remain ‘happy’ with Giles, following speculation last month that he could head out to one of his former clubs in Boro.