CONSISTENCY: Manager Grant McCann is hoping to hit on a settled Doncaster Rovers team (Image: Craig Hawkhead / AHPIX LTD)

Rather than using the FA Cup to inject some uncertainty into his Doncaster Rovers squad, Grant McCann is hoping it can lay the platform for a bit of consistency after a difficult run of league form.

McCann takes his side to Crewe Alexandra’s Gresty Road looking for only a second win in 10 games, rather than focussed on giving players a breather as many teams in this weekend's first round will.

With an almost full squad, and after taking encouragement from last week's 1-1 draw at Reading, McCann is looking for his big players to step up and show more ruthlessness in front of goal than they have so far this season.

“We'll be strong,” he promised when asked what sort of side he put out.

RELENTLESS RUNNING: Harry Clifton (image: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

“We want to try and keep a level of consistency about us and give the players a level of trust to perform regardless of results.

“Now we've got everyone back fit we want to try and keep a level of consistency about our team and our performances. The players have all had opportunities to play.

“Hopefully we can keep people away from the treatment room and then the boys in the team know they have to perform to keep their place.

“The FA Cup is a competition we want to try and do well in. A lot of people don't take it as seriously as they used to. We did well last season (beaten by eventual winners Crystal Palace) but it's a tough opponent, a team we know pretty well.

FITNESS BOOST: Harrogate Town striker Shawn McCoulsky (Image courtesy of Harrogate Town)

“Crewe and their manager (Lee Bell) are doing unbelievably well. They've got probably one of the lowest budgets in League Two and he has them continuously around the top six or the top end.”

The team go there with confidence improved by their trip to Berkshire, though.

“I thought we looked back to how I know we can be for longer spells in the game (at Reading) than we've shown recently,” said McCann.

“We've tried to focus on those positives this week, to build on the week we had leading into the Reading game and just trying to get back to what we know we can be.

“When we show elements of that performance, we're certainly a match for anyone in the division.”

Saturday was the seventh time already this season Doncaster have conceded the second goal after scoring the first. It has cost them 12 points already in a season only 14 league games old.

“When you've got a team on the ropes we needed to get that second goal,” reflected McCamn. "That's probably the next hurdle for us to cross. When we're on top in games we need to take the game away from the opposition.

“It's really trying to get the fear factor away of, 'We're 1-0 up, let's protect the 1-0.'

“We're not really the sort of team that likes to sit on a 1-0, we prefer to go for the jugular. I guess it's just continuing to beat the drum on that.

“I've always found in my playing and managing career that the best way to manage a game is to keep the ball at the top end of the pitch and create more opportunities.

“I know it is tough. Every team in this division has got their own strengths and a lot more strengths than last season in League Two.”

The only player not in contention is right-back Jamie Sterry, who has made just three starts since being concussed on the opening day.

But Harry Clifton is fit to play in the hole, a welcome boost after tearing his hamstring in September.

“Jamie's probably still a wee bit away so we're just building up his fitness but apart from Jamie everybody's in contention,” said McCann.

“(Clifton)'s a very important cog to the wheel. You don't realise how much you miss him until he's not there – the legwork he plays with, the tenacity, the aggression was huge for us last season and had been huge right up to the point where he got injured this season.

"He's a midfield player I would not liked to have played against because he just runs and gets around you and runs off you and doesn't give you a minute on the ball.”

Harrogate Town also have poor form to turn around after four successive League Two defeats but their issue has been less about not following up goals scored, more about letting the opposition do so.

It will be a focus at divisional rivals Mansfield Town.

"It's actually a good opportunity to show your mettle when you've just conceded and it's not about being desperate and having to score straight away,” argued manager Simon Weaver.

"It's about just being solid and we've reiterated that."

The game could see striker Shawn McCoulsky make his first appearance this month.

"He's the closest to a return apart from Liam Gibson, who's been training a number of weeks and I believe he's ready now," said Weaver.

"Shawn's been training this week. It's great news because he started he season really well and gives us that focal point of pace and power.