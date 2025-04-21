Ecstatic Simon Weaver hails Harrogate Town's survival
The Sulphurites recovered from falling a goal down early in the second half to take all three points from Easter Monday’s fixture at Wetherby Road, with that result moving them nine points clear of the relegation zone, with two games remaining.
Kobei Moore fired the Cod Army into a 51st-minute lead, but Jasper Moon and Ellis Taylor scored in quick succession to turn the game on its head before substitute Tom Cursons netted.
“I’m ecstatic with the performance, I thought that we fully deserved the three points and the scoreline as well,” Weaver said.
“The lads have shown big character again. We go a goal down to Fleetwood’s first shot, but we reacted positively. A number of times now, we have gone a goal behind and bounced back – and that sums up the last few months.”