Ecstatic Simon Weaver hails Harrogate Town's survival

Simon Weaver was “ecstatic” and felt that Harrogate “fully deserved” their 3-1 League Two comeback victory over Fleetwood which secured their Football League status for another season.

The Sulphurites recovered from falling a goal down early in the second half to take all three points from Easter Monday’s fixture at Wetherby Road, with that result moving them nine points clear of the relegation zone, with two games remaining.

Kobei Moore fired the Cod Army into a 51st-minute lead, but Jasper Moon and Ellis Taylor scored in quick succession to turn the game on its head before substitute Tom Cursons netted.

“I’m ecstatic with the performance, I thought that we fully deserved the three points and the scoreline as well,” Weaver said.

Simon Weaver, Manager of Harrogate Town (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)