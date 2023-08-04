Fans inside EFL stadiums may notice a change this season, with clocks and timers now running until the completion of each half.

Previously, timers would stop on the 45-minute mark before half-time or on the 90-minute mark in the latter stages of the second-half. However, with the EFL keen to enhance the amount of time the ball is in play, the exact timings will now be viewable in additional time.

A statement released by the EFL: read: “Stadium clocks, scoreboards or giant screen timers in the EFL will now be left running until the completion of each half, which includes any additional time at the end of either the first or second half.

“Previously, these would stop at 45 or 90 minutes, however in line with the most recent IFAB guidance, including Match Officials’ new approach to time keeping, this will now change for the upcoming season (where technology allows).

Fans may notice a change inside stadiums. Image: MARTIN RICKETT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“As confirmed last week, in an attempt to enhance the amount of time the ball is in play in the forthcoming campaign, the exact time lost when certain game events occur will now be added. In previous seasons the policy was to add on a nominal period of time for certain game events.

“Supporters across the game will be familiar with the changes in relation to the calculation of additional time, with both the Men’s World Cup in 2022 and Women’s World Cup this summer adopting a variation of this approach.

“With the revised calculation for additional time coming into effect from this season, this will of course keep spectators and indeed players informed, and is a key innovation in ensuring further transparency in regard to game management.”