EFL announced latest raft of games moved for live Sky Sports coverage in early 2025

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 11th Nov 2024, 16:00 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 16:30 BST
Two Leeds v Sheffield games have been chosen for live television coverage in the latest batch of Football League rearrangements.

Under the new television deal with Sky Sport, the league have made a great effort to give supporters far more notice of fixture re-arrangements.

All games to be moved for television coverage up until FA Cup third-round weekend were announced in July.

Now the games up to the first weekend in March have been confirmed.

NEW DATES: The latest Football league TV games have been announced
NEW DATES: The latest Football league TV games have been announced

Leeds’ match against Sheffield Wednesday will kick off at noon on a Sunday, and their trip to Sheffield United has been moved to a Friday night.

Other Yorkshire derbies to be given new kick-off times are Sheffield United’s home games against Hull City and Middlesbrough, Rotherham United v Barnsley and Bradford City v Harrogate Town.

Meanwhile, Rotherham’s League One game against Bolton Wanderers, postponed from Saturday because of international call-ups, will now be played on January 21 at 7.45pm.

CHAMPIONSHIP

January 18: Millwall v Hull City (12.30pm)

Jan 19: Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday (Noon)

Jan 24: Sheffield United v Hull (8pm)

Jan 27: Burnley v Leeds (8pm)

February 3: Middlesbrough v Sunderland (8pm)

Feb 7: Stoke City v Middlesbrough (8pm)

Feb 8: West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield Wednesday (12.30pm)

Feb 12: Swansea City v Sheff Wed (7.45pm), Sheff Utd v Middlesbrough (8pm)

Feb 17: Leeds v Sunderland (8pm)

Feb 21: Burnley v Sheff Wed (8pm)

Feb 22: Sunderland v Hull (12.30pm)

Feb 24: Sheffield United v Leeds (8pm).

LEAGUE ONE:

January 11: Rotherham United v Wycombe Wanderers (5.15pm)

Jan 18: Blackpool v Huddersfield Town (12.30pm)

Jan 25: Huddersfield v Bolton Wanderers (12.30pm)

Jan 28: Huddersfield v Birmingham City (8pm)

February 1: Barnsley v Burton Albion (12:30pm)

Feb 8: Stockport County v Barnsley (12:30pm)

Feb 22: Rotherham v Barnsley (12:30pm)

LEAGUE TWO

January 18: Carlisle United v Bradford City (12.30pm), Gillingham v Doncaster Rovers (12.30pm)

Jan 25: Bradford v Walsall (12.30pm)

Jan 29: Barrow v Doncaster (8pm)

February 8: Bradford v Harrogate Town (12.30pm)

Feb 15: Doncaster v Grimsby Town (12.30pm).

