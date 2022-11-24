EFL chairman Rick Parry urges Government to 'hurry up' and act on fan-led review into football

EFL chairman Rick Parry has urged the Government to 'hurry up' and act on the findings of football’’s fan-led review - on the first anniversary of its publication.

The review resulted in 10 strategic recommendations including the creation of a new independent regulator for English football.

The regulator would be assigned with ensuring "financial sustainability of the professional game”. Other parts of the strategy address corporate governance, diversity and new tests for club owners and directors.

The review was endorsed by the Government in April, but subsequent changes in Conservative Party leadership have seen many question the appetite for change.

EFL chairman Rick Parry. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

The Government says it remains committed to setting out its response and will publish a white paper in due course.

Parry said: "We have been lobbying ministers and asking clubs to lobby their local MPs. Clearly we’ve a lot of clubs within red wall seats and also believe this is a brilliant levelling-up agenda, given the contribution clubs make to their communities.

"Our message to really say to the Government is 'hurry up' please and publish the white paper which is long overdue. We understand there have been delays at government level, we get that. But now is the time to get on with it and make it happen."

Talks between the EFL and Premier League over a new funding package have yet to begin.

Parry, who told a select committee that football needed a 'financial reset' back in 2020, continued: "The fan-led review is our best hope because we have got nowhere through discussion with the Premier League.