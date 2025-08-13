EFL Cup round-up: Keeper is hero for Rotherham United as Hull City bow out in thriller and Harrogate Town also exit
After the game finished goalless in normal time, Dawson stopped spot-kicks from Tom Edwards and Jorge Grant as the Millers prevailed 3-2.
Joe Powell, Jack Holmes and Denzel Hall converted for the visitors.
Hamshaw said: "I said to the lads when we were in the huddle before the shoot-out: ‘He'll save a couple.’
"He's a good keeper. I was confident he would step up. I'm glad he's in our corner.”
Ollie Palmer scored a stoppage-time brace before Wrexham completed a remarkable comeback by edging out Hull City on penalties to reach the second round of the Carabao Cup.
Elliot Lee opened the scoring for Wrexham but they seemed sunk following goals from Oli McBurnie, Joel Ndala and Matt Crooks, only for Palmer to score twice at the end and send the contest to a shoot-out.
After a gripping 3-3 draw, Ndala rattling the crossbar with his spot-kick proved crucial as Wrexham prevailed 5-3 in the shoot-out, sealed with Jack Marriott finding the net with his effort.
League One Lincoln City made their higher-division status count as goals from Jack Moylan, Freddie Draper and Rob Street sealed a comfortable 3-1 Carabao Cup win at Harrogate Town.
Ellis Taylor scored a consolation deep into stoppage time for the League Two hosts.