Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Theo Corbeanu scored his third goal in four games to secure the points for Blackpool, but the main talking point was the ruling out of a legitimate second-half goal from Yuta Nakayama.

The Japanese international thought he had scored a second-half equaliser but referee John Busby and goalline technology ruled the ball had not gone in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Issuing a statement about the incident on Monday morning, the English Football League said: "The EFL is incredibly frustrated that a technology failure at Huddersfield Town and Blackpool has overshadowed a fantastic weekend of action on the pitch.

"We have now received an initial assessment from Hawk-Eye, the providers of the Goal Line Technology service in the Championship, that during a second-half incident with Huddersfield attacking, the match officials did not receive a signal to their watch or earpiece as, due to multiple factors, the ball was no longer being tracked following it entering the Blackpool goal area.

"Separately, PGMOL have confirmed officials were unsighted due to obstruction by players and therefore unable to award a goal.

"Whilst the system was tested and functional prior to the start of the game, further information is expected from both Hawk-Eye and PGMOL following a full review of the incident.

"Technology is there to support the decision-making processes of match officials in the Championship and it failing in such a manner on Sunday is a matter of great concern.

Blackpool goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw makes a double save to deny Huddersfield Town's Yuta Nakayama a goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. (Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire)

"For clarity, the referee’s decision is final and the match result stands.”

Rudoni said: "There's a clear talking point and everyone can see that the ball has gone over the line. I don't have a clue how they have not seen it.

"He (Busby) said his buzzing watch thing has not gone off or he must have forgotten his batteries. Even though it has not gone off, the keeper is holding the ball in the side-netting.

"It's crazy. I was literally right by it. Yuta's poked it in. The keeper has got it in his arms, but he's a good yard or two into the net. He's in the side-netting and I am literally standing right there and can see it has gone in. I don't know how the ref or linesman has not picked it up.

"There were in decent positions, from what I remember. I am kind of lost for words, if I am honest."

Questioned about Town's worrying league placing, he added: "We are still only seven games in. We know the ability we have got in that changing room and we know we can pick up points and go on a run and that's what we have got to do.

"There will be a turning point and it will change for us. The amount of ability and spirit we have got in that changing room is too good to be in this position.