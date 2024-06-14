EFL League Two Team of the Year star and ex-Doncaster Rovers and Middlesbrough player signs new deal at Bradford City
The former Doncaster Rovers defender, who has made 104 appearances since joining the club two years ago, has proved a wonderfully consistent figure during his time at the club – and was named in the EFL League Two Team of the Season last term.
His feats saw him scoop six awards at the club’s end-of-season awards night.
On his new deal, Halliday, 28, said: “Everyone knows how much I love it here and that's why I wanted to stay. And obviously it's all sorted now and we've got to look forward to the next couple of years and hopefully achieve some good things together.
"All the fans have been brilliant since I've came in and as I say, I've really enjoyed my two years. So, as you said, it was a no-brainer to stay and, yeah, I'm just obviously looking forward to the next two years now.”
Boss Graham Alexander added: “It’s great that Brad has committed himself to us for another two years. He’s been outstanding in his consistency, performing at a great level and maintaining standards that set the bar for the squad.
"He’s played a slightly more advanced role than he’s been used to in the past, and has continued to develop that attacking side while keeping his defensive quality."
