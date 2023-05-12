All Sections
EFL make VAR announcement ahead of play-offs that could affect Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley FC and Bradford City

The EFL have confirmed the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system will be used in all three of this season’s play-off final matches.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 12th May 2023, 10:48 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 10:48 BST

VAR is used in the Premier League to review decisions made by officials but has not been rolled out in the Championship, League One or League Two. However, the system will be in use for the EFL play-off finals, potentially impacting Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Bradford City.

There could be an all-Yorkshire play-off final in League One, with both Wednesday and Barnsley preparing for the semi-finals. The Owls will face Peterborough United over two legs, while the Reds will lock horns with Bolton Wanderers.

In League Two, Bradford City booked a play-off spot with a final day draw with Leyton Orient. They are currently preparing to face Carlisle United in a two-legged semi-final.

VAR will be in use for the EFL play-off finals at Wembley. Image: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images
VAR will be in use for the EFL play-off finals at Wembley. Image: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images

Middlesbrough are in contention for a return to the Premier League after finishing fourth in the Championship. A two-legged semi-final against Coventry City awaits Michael Carrick’s men.

The Championship play-off final will be held on May 27, before the League Two play-off final on May 28. This season’s EFL play-offs will be rounded off with the League One play-off final on May 29.

