VAR is used in the Premier League to review decisions made by officials but has not been rolled out in the Championship, League One or League Two. However, the system will be in use for the EFL play-off finals, potentially impacting Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Bradford City.
There could be an all-Yorkshire play-off final in League One, with both Wednesday and Barnsley preparing for the semi-finals. The Owls will face Peterborough United over two legs, while the Reds will lock horns with Bolton Wanderers.
In League Two, Bradford City booked a play-off spot with a final day draw with Leyton Orient. They are currently preparing to face Carlisle United in a two-legged semi-final.
Middlesbrough are in contention for a return to the Premier League after finishing fourth in the Championship. A two-legged semi-final against Coventry City awaits Michael Carrick’s men.
The Championship play-off final will be held on May 27, before the League Two play-off final on May 28. This season’s EFL play-offs will be rounded off with the League One play-off final on May 29.