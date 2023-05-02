Changes have made to the dates of some EFL play-off fixtures, altering the schedule of two promotion-chasing Yorkshire clubs.

Initially, the EFL scheduled the second leg of the semi-final clash between League One’s fourth and fifth-highest ranking sides to take place at 3pm on May 20. Barnsley have secured fourth place so will be part of that fixture, but the date has been changed to May 19 and the action will get underway at 8pm.

Sheffield Wednesday will finish the season in third regardless of how they fare against Derby County on Sunday (May 7). The second leg of the semi-final clash between League One’s third and sixth-highest ranking sides had initially been scheduled for 12:30pm on May 20 but will now take place at 8pm on May 18.

The EFL announced dates for play-off fixtures last month but have made amendments to semi-final fixtures in League One and League Two. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

League Two promotion hopefuls Bradford City may also be impacted by a schedule change. The second leg fixture between the fourth tier’s fourth and seventh-highest ranking sides has been moved from 8pm on May 18 to 12:30pm on May 20. A change has also been made to the semi-final meeting of fifth and sixth-placed clubs – it has been moved from 8pm on May 19 to 3pm on May 20.

The Bantams currently sit in seventh but their final position is yet to be secured.

Below are the EFL play-off dates in full:

Friday, May 12: League One play-off semi A 1st leg 6 v 3 (2000)

Saturday, May 13: League One play-off semi B 1st leg 5 v 4 (1500)

Saturday, May 13: Championship play-off semi A 1st leg 6 v 3 (1730)

Saturday, May 13: League Two play-off semi A 1st leg 7 v 4 (1945)

Sunday, May 14: Championship play-off semi B 1st leg 5 v 4 (1200)

Sunday, May 14: League Two play-off semi B 1st leg 6 v 5 (1900)

Tuesday, May 16: Championship play-off semi A 2nd leg 3 v 6 (2000)

Wednesday, May 17: Championship play-off semi B 2nd leg 4 v 5 (2000)

Thursday, May 18: League One play-off semi A 2nd leg 3 v 6 (2000)

Friday, May 19: League One play-off semi B 2nd leg 4 v 5 (2000)

Saturday, May 20: League Two play-off semi A 2nd leg 4 v 7 (1230)

Saturday, May 20: League Two play-off semi A 2nd leg 5 v 6 (1500)

Saturday, May 27: Championship play-off final (1645)

Sunday, May 28: League Two play-off final (1330)