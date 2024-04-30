The former may have stumbled towards the finish line in League One but the latter ended the regular League Two season with a flourish. Both clubs now have the opportunity to seal promotion to a higher tier before the season officially ends.

There could also be play-off action for Yorkshire clubs in the Championship, with Leeds United in danger of missing out on automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Hull City could also book a place in the top six on the final day of the season if they pick up three points and West Bromwich Albion are beaten.

The EFL play-offs are just round the corner. Image: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

With the EFL play-offs just around the corner, here are all the key dates for fans.

Championship

Sunday, May 12: 6th v 3rd, 12:30pm (Semi-final first leg)

Sunday, May 12: 5th v 4th, 2:15pm (Semi-final first leg)

Thursday, May 16: 3rd v 6th, 8pm (Semi-final second leg)

Friday, May 17: 4th v 5th, 8pm (Semi-final second leg)

Sunday, May 26: Play-off final, TBC

League One

Friday, May 3: Barnsley v Bolton Wanderers, 7:30pm (Semi-final first leg)

Saturday, May 4: Oxford United v Peterborough United, 7:45pm (Semi-final first leg)

Tuesday, May 7: Bolton Wanderers v Barnsley, 8pm (Semi-final second leg)

Wednesday, May 8: Peterborough United v Oxford United, 8pm (Semi-final second leg)

Saturday, May 18: Play-off final, TBC

League Two

Monday, May 6: Crawley Town v Milton Keynes Dons, 3pm (Semi-final first leg)

Monday, May 6: Crewe Alexandra v Doncaster Rovers, 5:30pm (Semi-final first leg)

Thursday, May 9: Milton Keynes Dons v Crawley Town, 8pm (Semi-final second leg)

Friday, May 10: Doncaster Rovers v Crewe Alexandra, 8pm (Semi-final second leg)