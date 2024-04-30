EFL play-off dates: Key details for Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers and potentially Leeds United and Hull City
The former may have stumbled towards the finish line in League One but the latter ended the regular League Two season with a flourish. Both clubs now have the opportunity to seal promotion to a higher tier before the season officially ends.
There could also be play-off action for Yorkshire clubs in the Championship, with Leeds United in danger of missing out on automatic promotion to the Premier League.
Hull City could also book a place in the top six on the final day of the season if they pick up three points and West Bromwich Albion are beaten.
With the EFL play-offs just around the corner, here are all the key dates for fans.
Championship
Sunday, May 12: 6th v 3rd, 12:30pm (Semi-final first leg)
Sunday, May 12: 5th v 4th, 2:15pm (Semi-final first leg)
Thursday, May 16: 3rd v 6th, 8pm (Semi-final second leg)
Friday, May 17: 4th v 5th, 8pm (Semi-final second leg)
Sunday, May 26: Play-off final, TBC
League One
Friday, May 3: Barnsley v Bolton Wanderers, 7:30pm (Semi-final first leg)
Saturday, May 4: Oxford United v Peterborough United, 7:45pm (Semi-final first leg)
Tuesday, May 7: Bolton Wanderers v Barnsley, 8pm (Semi-final second leg)
Wednesday, May 8: Peterborough United v Oxford United, 8pm (Semi-final second leg)
Saturday, May 18: Play-off final, TBC
League Two
Monday, May 6: Crawley Town v Milton Keynes Dons, 3pm (Semi-final first leg)
Monday, May 6: Crewe Alexandra v Doncaster Rovers, 5:30pm (Semi-final first leg)
Thursday, May 9: Milton Keynes Dons v Crawley Town, 8pm (Semi-final second leg)
Friday, May 10: Doncaster Rovers v Crewe Alexandra, 8pm (Semi-final second leg)
Sunday, May 19: Play-off final, TBC
