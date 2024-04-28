The rollercoaster of emotions experienced by fans since Neill Collins was axed was mirrored in the back-and-forth encounter with Northampton Town.

Over the course of a nervy 90 minutes, energy in the stands ebbed and flowed as both sides wrestled for control of a game that truly never belonged to either.

Herbie Kane’s first-half stunner ensured Barnsley had the lead for the vast majority of the game. All was fine and dandy until Louis Appere levelled six minutes into stoppage time, securing a 1-1 draw for the Cobblers.

It was an equaliser that altered Barnsley’s play-off path. It was an equaliser that made the post-match pitch invasion rather underwhelming.

Add in the lingering confusion over the head coach position and fans could be forgiven for some deflation amid the relief of finishing in the top six.

However, as the chaos died down and fans filtered out of Oakwell, interim head coach Martin Devaney was beaming. Step away from the commotion and the salient fact is that Barnsley have another shot at reaching the Championship.

Devaney may not even be at the helm for the semi-finals but cut a relaxed figure as he declared Barnsley are where they want to be.

Speaking after the game, Devaney said: “It never pans out how you want it to. Before the game, I was being ultra positive. It’s a mentality thing, it’s psychological thing for the players. You can’t change tactics quickly overnight.

"But in terms of the game plan, it worked. We pressed well in the first half, in terms of possession, working it wide and Herbie finishing on the edge of the box.

"These games are always going to be tight. Northampton, full respect to them, they’re not really playing for much. Sometimes, that can be really dangerous. Obviously with the players and the magnitude of the result, the players, they can feel it. I’ve been there, I’ve lived it, I’ve been in these moments.

"You play a little bit too tight, you don’t take risks. We’ve drawn the game, we’re in the play-offs, everybody should be delighted.

"It’s not just about what’s happened today, it’s been the season. The lads have been trying so hard. Day-in, day-out, practicing, training, going into games trying to get results.

"It’s about what’s happened over the course of the season. Ultimately today, the draw and results have gone elsewhere for us. We are where we want to be.”

Managerial uncertainty is hardly unusual in football, in fact it is commonplace in the modern game. Perhaps it is too common.

However, it is certainly a rarity for a club to be in a state of flux in the final stages of a promotion push.

If the Reds are to upset the odds and clear the final hurdles, particularly if managerial uncertainty continues to linger, they will need leadership from their senior players.

Jordan Williams is hardly a wily veteran at the tender age of 24 but the Reds captain put in a leader’s performance when it was required against Northampton.

As others around him showed vulnerability, Williams held firm and rallied his troops. He won his battles and glided out from the back with the poise of a top-level centre-back. As he thrived on the right of a back three, it was easy to forget he is a right-back by trade.

He certainly made an impression on Devaney, who hailed the defender as “magnificent”.

He said: “I thought he was magnificent. His energy, his decision-making, his one-v-one duels, he seemed to win everything. Really good decisions when he was playing forward.

"That’s what you want in these moments - good characters, good leaders. He certainly did that. We spoke about everyone being leaders today and having those strong characters, a strong mindset. Jordan epitomised that today.”

It was not John McAtee’s day at Oakwell, nor was it Devante Cole’s. The attacking spark came from midfielder Herbie Kane, who notched in style but deserved credit for his contributions throughout the afternoon.

Devaney said: “It’s great to see him on double figures. I think he’s earned that. In these games, when there’s that pressure, the magnitude of the result, he’s a quality player who can find those moments and find that bit of quality to get you a goal.”

When Barnsley lock horns with Bolton Wanderers in the semi-finals, they will hardly be in unfamiliar territory. A year ago, they had to get past the Trotters to tee up a Wembley showdown with Sheffield Wednesday.

Few would say Barnsley’s class of 2022/23 has been improved on this term. The current side is arguably more flawed and their slow crawl to the end of the regular season has deprived them of momentum.

With momentum not something they can rely on, a ‘new manager bounce’ could potentially be a secret weapon.

It is uncertain whether the man affectionately known as ‘Disco’ has danced his last dance but Barnsley certainly have not.

A double date with the Trotters awaits – but the Reds will need to sharpen up their moves to stand a chance of reaching the second tier.

Barnsley: Roberts, Williams, de Gevigney, Earl; O’Keeffe (Cotter 90+4), Kane, Connell, Cadden; Phillips, McAtee (Jalo 72); Cole (Cosgrove 83).

Unused substitutes: Kilip, McCart, Grant, Marsh.

Northampton Town: Burge, Guthrie, Sowerby (Hondermarck 74), Sherring; Leonard, Monthe (McWilliams 74), Willis, Odimayo (McGowan 61); Bowie (Simpson 55), Appere, Pinnock.

Unused substitutes: Dadge, Fox, Springett.