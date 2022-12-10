EFL postponements: Barnsley's trip to Oxford United called off due to frozen pitch

Barnsley’s trip to Oxford United has been called off due to a frozen pitch at the Kassam Stadium.

A pitch inspection on Saturday morning deemed the surface unplayable with a number of fixtures across the EFL falling victim to the cold snap this weekend.

A statement from Oxford confirmed: “Following a pitch inspection at the Kassam Stadium this morning, today's Sky Bet League One game against Barnsley has been called off due to a frozen pitch.

“A date for the rearranged game will follow as soon as this has been agreed. Tickets for today's game will remain valid for the new date.”

Barnsley's trip to Oxford United has been postponed due to a frozen pitch. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

As it stands, two other games in League One have been called off with Portsmouth’s trip to Accrington Stanley and Morecambe’s home game against Charlton Athletic both postponed due to frozen pitches.