EFL postponements: Barnsley's trip to Oxford United called off due to frozen pitch

A pitch inspection on Saturday morning deemed the surface unplayable with a number of fixtures across the EFL falling victim to the cold snap this weekend.
A statement from Oxford confirmed: “Following a pitch inspection at the Kassam Stadium this morning, today's Sky Bet League One game against Barnsley has been called off due to a frozen pitch.
“A date for the rearranged game will follow as soon as this has been agreed. Tickets for today's game will remain valid for the new date.”
As it stands, two other games in League One have been called off with Portsmouth’s trip to Accrington Stanley and Morecambe’s home game against Charlton Athletic both postponed due to frozen pitches.
In League Two, five matches have been called off including Harrogate Town’s home fixture against Northampton Town. Four games in the National League are off, including FC Halifax Town’s match with Barnet.