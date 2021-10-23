EFL Results: Wins for Rotherham United, Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City

League One
MK Dons 0 Rotherham United 3
Rotherham United are now 10 games unbeaten in all competitions after thrashing fellow promotion hopefuls MK Dons 3-0.
Michael Ihiekwe, Dan Barlaser and Freddie Ladapo scored the goals.
Doncaster Rovers 3 Cheltenham 2
Doncaster are off the bottom after securing a priceless victory.
Donny started the stronger and made it count when taking a 23rd-minute lead. Ethan Galbraith’s long ball forward was brought down superbly by Joe Dodoo, who lashed a shot in from 18 yards.
Rovers doubled their advantage in second-half stoppage time when skipper Tom Anderson powered in a header from a John Bostock corner.AThe hosts continued to enjoy the better of play from start of the second period and grabbed a third when Rodrigo Vilca latched onto a Ben Close pass, cut inside and fired a shot into the far corner.
Cheltenham were offered a way back into the game when given a penalty for a handball from Galbraith but Liam Sercombe saw his spot-kick saved by Pontus Dahlberg, while Alfie May struck a post with his follow-up.
But the visitors did pull a goal back when Alfie May hooked in from close range in the 68th minute.
Andy Williams then ensured a nervy finish when heading home from a corner in stoppage time.
League Two
Hartlepool 3 Harrogate Town 2
Harrogate squandered a two-goal lead in defeat at Hartlepool.
George Thomson opened the scoring and a Byrne own goal had Simon Weaver’s side 2-0 up after 35 minutes.
But they were blitzed by three Hartlepool goals in nine second-half minutes before the half-hour mark.
Swindon Town 1 Bradford City 3
Bradford City got back to winning ways with a 3-1 win at Swindon.
Caolan Lavery, Levi Sutton and Tyrell Robinson hit the target for Derek Adams’ side.