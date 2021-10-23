EFL Results: Wins for Rotherham United, Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City

There was a theme of three for Yorkshire’s teams in Leagues One and Two.

By YP Sport
Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 6:19 pm

League One

MK Dons 0 Rotherham United 3

Rotherham United are now 10 games unbeaten in all competitions after thrashing fellow promotion hopefuls MK Dons 3-0.

Paul Warne's Rotherham are now unbeaten in 10 games (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Michael Ihiekwe, Dan Barlaser and Freddie Ladapo scored the goals.

Doncaster Rovers 3 Cheltenham 2

Doncaster are off the bottom after securing a priceless victory.

Donny started the stronger and made it count when taking a 23rd-minute lead. Ethan Galbraith’s long ball forward was brought down superbly by Joe Dodoo, who lashed a shot in from 18 yards.

Rovers doubled their advantage in second-half stoppage time when skipper Tom Anderson powered in a header from a John Bostock corner.AThe hosts continued to enjoy the better of play from start of the second period and grabbed a third when Rodrigo Vilca latched onto a Ben Close pass, cut inside and fired a shot into the far corner.

Cheltenham were offered a way back into the game when given a penalty for a handball from Galbraith but Liam Sercombe saw his spot-kick saved by Pontus Dahlberg, while Alfie May struck a post with his follow-up.

But the visitors did pull a goal back when Alfie May hooked in from close range in the 68th minute.

Andy Williams then ensured a nervy finish when heading home from a corner in stoppage time.

League Two

Hartlepool 3 Harrogate Town 2

Harrogate squandered a two-goal lead in defeat at Hartlepool.

George Thomson opened the scoring and a Byrne own goal had Simon Weaver’s side 2-0 up after 35 minutes.

But they were blitzed by three Hartlepool goals in nine second-half minutes before the half-hour mark.

Swindon Town 1 Bradford City 3

Bradford City got back to winning ways with a 3-1 win at Swindon.

Caolan Lavery, Levi Sutton and Tyrell Robinson hit the target for Derek Adams’ side.

