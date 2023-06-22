All Sections
EFL trophy draw: Manchester City's might awaits Yorkshire duo

Barnsley and Bradford City will take on Manchester City's under-21s in this season's Football League Trophy.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 11:53 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 11:54 BST

The Yorkshire rivals knew they would be facing one another, plus Grimsby Town, in the group stage of the competition, but Thursday's draw was about which of the "Catergory A" academy teams they would face.

City youngster Slobodan Tedic was on loan at Barnsley last season. The 23-year-old striker is typical of the young talent the treble winners are able to hoover up.

The Bantams hosted City in the 2019-20 competition, losing 2-1. The previous year Barnsley lost on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

Doncaster Rovers will face Everton's under-21s for the first time, along with Burton Albion and Mansfield Town.

Harrogate will play competition debutants Nottingham Forest Under-21s, along with games against Accrington Stanley and Carlisle United.

The Football League teams will have home advantage in games against academy opposition.

In truth, the group stage of the competition can be a bit of a nuisance for lower-league managerrs already negotiating a 46-game season, and the involvement of top-level academies is a bugbear for some fans.

YOUNG STAR: Slobodan Tedic spent last season on loan at Barnsley from Manchester CityYOUNG STAR: Slobodan Tedic spent last season on loan at Barnsley from Manchester City
But the April 7 final is at Wembley, and once that comes into sight, the competition has a lot more appeal.

Rotherham United were the last Yorkshire winners, in 2022.

The dates of the games will be confirmed in due course.

