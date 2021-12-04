EFL Trophy draw: Who Rotherham United and Harrogate Town will face as full Round of 16 draw is revealed

Rotherham United will travel to Crewe Alexandra in the next round of the Papa John's Trophy.

By Ben McKenna
Saturday, 4th December 2021, 2:56 pm
Updated Saturday, 4th December 2021, 2:58 pm

The Millers booked their place in the last 16 with a penalty shootout win over Port Vale on Tuesday night.

Tranmere Rovers and Harrogate Town and had their second round tie postponed this week due to Storm Arwen and a home tie with Carlisle United awaits the winners of the fixture.

PAPA JOHN'S TROPHY: The draw for the Round of 16 was held on Saturday. Picture: Getty Images.

Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers were not involved in the draw after they were both knocked out of the competition on Wednesday night by Hartlepool United and Crewe respectively.

Round of 16 matches will be played the week commencing January 3.

Full draw

Crewe Alexandra v Rotherham United

Hartlepool United v Bolton Wanderers

Tranmere Rovers or Harrogate Town v Carlisle United

Oldham Athletic v Wigan Athletic

Arsenal Under-21s v Chelsea Under-21s

Cambridge United v Exeter City or Portsmouth

Charlton Athletic v MK Dons

Sutton United v Colchester United

Harrogate TownTranmere RoversSheffield WednesdayHartlepool United