EFL Trophy draw: Who Rotherham United and Harrogate Town will face as full Round of 16 draw is revealed

The Millers booked their place in the last 16 with a penalty shootout win over Port Vale on Tuesday night.
Tranmere Rovers and Harrogate Town and had their second round tie postponed this week due to Storm Arwen and a home tie with Carlisle United awaits the winners of the fixture.
Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers were not involved in the draw after they were both knocked out of the competition on Wednesday night by Hartlepool United and Crewe respectively.
Round of 16 matches will be played the week commencing January 3.
Full draw
Crewe Alexandra v Rotherham United
Hartlepool United v Bolton Wanderers
Tranmere Rovers or Harrogate Town v Carlisle United
Oldham Athletic v Wigan Athletic
Arsenal Under-21s v Chelsea Under-21s
Cambridge United v Exeter City or Portsmouth
Charlton Athletic v MK Dons
Sutton United v Colchester United