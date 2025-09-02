EFL Trophy preview: Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City, Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town start 2025-26 journeys

FOUR Yorkshire clubs are in EFL Trophy action on Tuesday evening, with Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City both starting out in Group C of the Northern Section.

Rovers host Everton Under-21s (7pm), while the Bantams entertain Grimsby Town (7.30pm).

Ian Lawlor, who has started both of Rovers' EFL Cup games, is likely to get the nod in goal against the Mariners and has been handed words of support from the club's first-choice league goalkeeper in Thimothee Lo-Tutala.

He said: “He had great performances against Middlesbrough and Accrington Stanley, so it's healthy competition and I'm grateful for that because it keeps the complacency out of the group and out of myself.”

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann.

Meanwhile, Rotherham United travel to Bolton Wanderers for their Group E opener (7pm), with a much-changed line-up likely to take the field.

Manager Matt Hamshaw, whose side are winless in the league since the opening day of the season, commented: “I'll be making a lot of changes and making sure we fit the criteria because we just can't risk too many players. However, there are players who need game-time.”

Huddersfield Town chief Lee Grant has pledged to ‘attack’ the Trophy ahead of the Terriers' Group F opener at home to Newcastle United Under-21s (7.45pm).

He said: “We want to progress in this competition and getting to the latter stages could be a really exciting one for us as a group and club.

Rotherham United chief Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“The group have set their stall out on it as well.