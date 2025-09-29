"Relentless" is how the managers of Harrogate Town and Huddersfield Town want their teams to be seen, so Tuesday’s Football League Trophy group stage match will be a big deal.

Both began the competition with wins, and want another at Wetherby Road.

Harrogate go into it after a very good weekend, ending Gillingham's 21-game unbeaten run at Priestfield, but manager Simon Weaver wants to see a team capable of backing it up.

"We want to be relentless for the entire season so we can't get ahead of ourselves," he warned. "We'll be dealt a harsh lesson if we're not really on it.

TROPHY HOPES: Huddersfield Town manager Lee Grant says his squad wants to go far in the Football League Trophy (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"But we do want to play in the same manner as what brought us these recent victories – good, fast-flowing football."

The Terriers will make changes, but manager Lee Grant has his eye on a chance of silverware down the line.

"We've made no bones about how important this competition is for us," he stressed.

"If you listen to how the group felt about the Newcastle game you'll get a strong view of where their aims and hopes are this season in terms of the Vertu Trophy.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: Conor Hourihane wants selection decisions at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday after a bad week for Barnsley (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

"But we have to be careful because we've got a really important fixture at the weekend. We don't want to head into Stockport wishing we'd planned better."

For Conor Hourihane, Barnsley's opener at Notts County is a chance for fringe players to push their claims after consecutive defeats to Blackpool, Brighton and Hove Albion and Port Vale.