EFL Trophy previews: Rotherham United boss looks at bigger picture while Harrogate Town require no inspiration

THE EFL Trophy in its various guises has its own special place in the hearts of Rotherham United followers.

Their side lifted it at Wembley in their last foray in the competition in 2022 and also prevailed at the home of football a number of years before in 1996.

Steve Evans is a manager whose DNA is all about winning and he has been provided welcome nourishment in that regard after a bit of famine by virtue of successive league victories.

A third win on the spin in all competitions on Tuesday evening, against Newcastle United under-21s in Group H of the northern section (7pm), would further harness momentum.

Rotherham United manager Steve Evans. Picture: Tony Johnson.

But for his part, Evans is conscious what is on the horizon by virtue of some keynote league games. In that regard, his team selection is likely to be a touch circumspect.

The Millers chief said: "Our next two away games are Peterborough and Leyton Orient.

"People will say that if you get a point from both, you're swimming the Channel because they are really good teams led by good managers. One (Darren Ferguson) I've described as probably the best in League One.

"His track record tells you that. It's my home city. I want to win.

"Wrexham come here in between. I've described them as the Harlem Globetrotters of League One.

"Birmingham are the boys with the big money. Wrexham have also got money, but they've got the movie stars as well.

"Our only focus now, quite rightly, is Peterborough, with a degree of focus towards Newcastle.

"We will respect that competition, but at the same time, I need to look after some players.

"If they're working hard at the training ground, they won't play on Tuesday."

Harrogate Town visit Crewe Alexandra in a Group E tie (7.45pm) and given what happened in South Cheshire just two-and-a-half weeks ago, they shouldn't require any motivation whatsoever.

The Sulphurites were well beaten 3-0 in the league at Crewe on September 21.