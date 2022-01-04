EFL Trophy: When is the draw for the quarter finals? Who has qualified and how to watch

White and Jordan will be joined by Garry Monk, who won the competition in 2006 with Swansea City, for the draw which will be held between 11am and 11.30am.

Rotherham United and Harrogate Town, Yorkshire's final two representatives in the competition, both reached the last eight with victories on Tuesday night.

PAPA JOHN'S TROPHY: The draw for the quarter finals will be held on Thursday. Picture: Getty Images.

Harrogate recorded a 1-0 home win over Carlisle United while the Millers left it late to beat Crewe Alexandra 4-2 away from home.

The quarter finals are scheduled for the week commencing 24 January.

Due to Covid-19 postponements there are some outstanding fixtures still to be played in the competition.

The last 32 tie between Exeter City and Portsmouth takes place on Friday where the winner will play Cambridge United in the last 16 on Tuesday, January 11. All three teams will take up one ball number in the draw.