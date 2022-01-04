Leeds-born Austerfield made his first start for the Terriers in last year's FA Cup third-round defeat to Plymouth Argyle, but has not featured since. His debut came earlier in the season as a League Cup substitute at home to Rochdale.
He is 20 years-old.
Diarra joined with fellow Frenchman Loick Ayina in the summer of 2019, and is only 18.
He also played in the FA Cup defeat to Plymouth, having earlier made his debut in a 5-0 Championship hammering at Bournemouth. Both were substitute appearances.
The hope is that both players can continue their development with League Two Harrogate, who are outsiders for the play-offs after a dip in their impressive early-season form.
The Sulphurites' squad has been further boosted by the return from injury of defenders Rory McArdle and Will Smith, significant factors in their downturn.
Austerfield and Diarra follow Mipo Odubeko out of Huddersfield, with the striker recalled from his loan spell by West Ham United.