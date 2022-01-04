Huddersfield Town cancel Ademipo Odubeko loan from West Ham United due to lack of game-time

Ademipo Odubeko has returned to West Ham United after an unsuccessful loan move to Huddersfield Town was cut short.

By Stuart Rayner
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 11:00 am
RETURNING: Mipo Odubeko will return to West Ham United

The 19-year-old joined on a season-long loan in January, but a lack of time on the field means it is in everyone's best interests that he returns to east London.

The Irish striker made just six substitute appearances for the Terriers, all from the bench. Four of them were in September and only two were for more than 15 minutes. His final (and longest) appearance came as a 55th-minute substitute at Barnsley in early December.

Coach Carlos Corberan has always spoken well of the youngster but Danny Ward has proven much more durable this season, appearing in 23 of 26 Championship matches this season, and scoring seven times. Fraizer Campbell has also struggled for game-time as a result.

Jordan Rhodes has recovered from the back injury which kept him out for more than two months.

And at Blackburn Rovers on Sunday, when Ward was ill (but not with coronavirus), the Terriers went without any of them, playing Josh Koroma at the head of the attack.

It may be, therefore, that Town do not look to bring in a replacement for Odubeko.

With Pipa also making his comeback after injury over Christmas and Jonathan Hogg expected to return reasonably soon, they are in good shape, and are expected to loan out a few of their youngsters for more experience.

Having not played for West Ham this season, he is free to go back out on loan to another club, perhaps lower down the pyramid.

