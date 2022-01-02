Huddersfield Town assistant coach Danny Schofield.

Sixth-placed Town produced an excellent defensive performance to end Rovers' six-match Championship winning sequence and extend their own run without defeat to six matches in a battling 0-0 draw.

In the absence of Corberan, Schofield led the side alongside fellow assistants Jorge Alarcon and Narcis Pelach,

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the health of Corberan, Schofield, speaking after the match, said: "He is fine. He has got mild symptoms of Covid, but he is okay and he was in regular contact with the coaches to help prepare for this game.

"I spoke to Carlos quite a lot on the phone. He's very demanding and very involved. The team did him proud.

"I've not spoken to him since the final whistle, but I am sure I will go and talk to him for about three and a half hours on the phone home!."

Speaking about Town's gritty display against a Rovers side who had hit 14 goals in their previous five home matches, he added: "We knew we would have to defend well during the game due to their attacking threat.

"The structure in our defence was really good and we defended the space really well. We rode our luck at times on certain occasions, but we have got a really good group of players who have got a really fighting spirit.

"They typified the 'Terriers spirit' to get us the point. The defenders were magnificent and are developing a really good relationship with Lee Nicholls. They are understanding each others' games and strengths and weaknesses. It is progressing really nicely.

"We are happy with the current form and over the Christmas period, it is important to get a really good run of form together and we have managed to do that.

"I think there is a benefit of continuing the games as the players adapt to the physicality of it. We have been quite fortunate to get our games on and I think it helped us compete. it is definitely benefitting us."

Danny Ward missed the game through illness, but it is not Covid-related.