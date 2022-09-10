Eight free agents available to Yorkshire clubs with the transfer window closed - including former AC Milan, Spurs, Sunderland, Celtic, QPR, Newcastle United and Ajax players

Clubs can still sign free agents if they have space in their squad with a number of players from across Europe looking for new teams.

Middlesbrough made use of the free agent market earlier this week as they signed released Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Massimo Luongo on a short-term deal.

In the Premier League, Nottingham Forest signed former Tottenham Hotspur and Villareal defender Serge Aurier this week while Wolves are reported to have all but signed ex-Chelsea striker Diego Costa on a free transfer.

Jason Denayer, the former Sunderland and Celtic player who has also been capped by Belgium, was released by Lyon at the end of last season. Picture: ROMAIN PERROCHEAU/AFP via Getty Images.

Free agents can prove useful to clubs who are struggling with injuries or for teams who were unable to get their desired business completed before the end of the transfer window.

On Tuesday, Hearts signed former Leeds United and Hull winger Robert Snodgrass on a one-year contract.

The 34-year-old was a free agent after leaving Luton Town in the summer and his move highlights the talent that still exists amongst players who were released at the end of last season.

With a number of free agents still available, we have selected some of the best players available from England and across Europe…

Jason Denayer – At the age of 27, the Belgian centre back still has plenty to offer after being released by Lyon. He has been linked with a move to Wolves in recent days, having previously represented Celtic, Sunderland and Galatasaray.

Xeka – The 27-year-old has already attracted interest from a number of clubs since his release from Lille, including Everton, Rennes, Porto and Wolfsburg.

Dan-Axel Zagadou – Reports earlier this week claimed Roma had pulled out of a move for the released Borussia Dortmund centre-back. He has also been linked with a move to England, with West Ham said to be interested.

Edgar Ié – The 28-year-old centre-back has been a free agent since leaving Turkish club Trabzonspor in January. He was attracting interest from Roma but remains a free agent.

Zakaria Labyad – The Moroccan left Ajax at the end of last season after four years at the club. He has spent most of his career in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Adel Taarabt – Despite starting his career with Tottenham, the 33-year-old burst onto the scene with QPR as he helped the club secure promotion to the Premier League. He joined Benfica in 2015 before being released by the club last summer.

Danny Rose – The former Spurs defender, who had loan spells at Sunderland and Newcastle, had his contract terminated by Watford last week to leave him without a club.