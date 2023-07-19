COMPARED to this time last summer, it has been comparatively sedate in the arrivals lounge for both Hull City and Barnsley so far in the close season.

The signings on Tuesday of Jason Lokilo and Liam Roberts took their signings count to two and three respectively so far. Modest totals.

For context, at this same juncture last year, City had bought in seven players with more lined up in a jaunty July, with the Reds being just one behind.

In comparison, patience has been the watchword this time around for Liam Rosenior, while he waits for Premier League clubs to decide who they want and who they don’t in terms of their squad make-ups before making his play - while doffing a cap to Financial Fair Play parameters.

MKM Stadium, home of Hull City AFC.

For his counterpart Neill Collins, in his first outing in charge as Reds chief following his move from Tampa Bay Rowdies, the priority has understandably been finding out just what he has got in the building in terms of talent and trustworthiness.

Then, he can give an opinion of what he really needs.

For both young managers, who scoured the technical areas at the MKM Stadium, this friendly was a handy exercise in certain respects and they will have learnt a few useful things.

Many pre-season friendlies are tough, soporific watches, with a surfeit of lateral passing, high on team shape, but low on entertainment.Fortunately, this one was not half bad, more especially in the first half, and had elements for the discerning eye.

Rosenior was entitled to be pleased with the axis down the left in the first half involving George Cox, a full-back on trial from his old club Brighton, and young York lad, Will Jarvis.

It was the latter who put City in front with the breakthrough just after the half-hour with a slightly scuffed low finish after Barnsley were opened up on the opposite right flank by Ryan Longman and Lewie Coyle. They all count and the winger will not be complaining.

Hull’s senior players were steady, as were Barnsley’s in the main although Barry Cotter was one to struggle defensively and two indiscretions may have seen him dismissed in a league game. In the event, he picked up a booking.

A Barnsley defence without Mads Andersen took some getting used to for the observer, while the sight of two number fours in the first half in Kacper Lopata and Nathan James was a touch confusing.

Barnsley must find order and cogency fast without the immaculate Andersen and any side would miss a player of his talent. James showed promise in particular in that regard with a mature and strong performance belying his tender years. He is just 18 years.

A raft of interval changes from the visitors, whose line-up resembled a kindergarten one on the restart, dimmed a touch of competitiveness. Hull were comfortable and sound tactically, but Barnsley’s young pups displayed pluck, none moreso than James, who recently linked up with the club.

Being critical, City, who kept their first XI on until the final quarter of an hour, lacked a touch of ruthlessness, a common refrain from last term. But Rosenior, who handed Liam Delap an introduction to the home supporters among the 4,548 will not be overly worried. There was a fair bit of control on this evening.