Ellis Taylor has Harrogate Town target after contract extension

Ellis Taylor is hoping to repay Harrogate Town for his new contract extension with more goals than he scored last season.

The 22-year-old winger has committed to the League Two club until the end of next season.

Taylor scored seven goals and made another eight in 2024-25 – the most goal contributions of any Harrogate player.

Having already scored twice in the new campaign, he is looking to better that.

GREAT DEBUT SEASON: Harrogate Town winger: Ellis Taylor

“I really enjoyed last season and the start of this season has been a positive one,” he said. “I just can't wait to see what we can do.

“I want to top last season, try and get more goals, more assists and hopefully in the end that takes us into a good position come the end of the season.”

Manager Simon Weaver puts great store by team-driven characters, which is why he is happy to keep the former Sunderland and Hartlepool United player.

