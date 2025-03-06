Emboldened Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann makes pledge after surprise League Two setback
Promotion-chasing Rovers threw the kitchen sink at the Londoners on Tuesday after going behind early on, but the hosts held firm to end the visitors’ three match-winning streak.
McCann’s side, who boasted 62.5 per cent possession, did everything but score, mustering 33 efforts on goal, including eight on target, while registering 56 touches inside the Bromley box.
While disappointed with the result, McCann - who threw on several attacking options in the second half - has pledged to continue to be bold in the key games to come.
He said: "We ‘went’ for that game. We had George Broadbent (in defence) and Owen Bailey at left-centre half in the last 15 minutes and they are two midfield players and it’s that stage of the season.
"We are not going to come here and hope for a point, we came to try and win the game.
"If we take one of those chances, I think we win the game comfortably.
"But we didn't get it, fair play to Bromley, they defended very well. But it was a dominant performance from us, it really was from 20 minutes onwards.
"We didn't get the result, but I said to the players that if we keep performing like that and show that determination in the second half and fight to score, we will be in a really good place.
"Apart from putting Teddy (Sharman-Lowe) as a centre-forward and leaving the goal wide open, I don’t know what more we could have done really.
"They will be fine. We have an honest group of players and know exactly why we lost and the goal is the example. When you come to a place like Bromley, you have to stop crosses, that's their game."