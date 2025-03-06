Emboldened Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann makes pledge after surprise League Two setback

DONCASTER Rovers may have lost out by a single goal in both meetings with League Two newcomers Bromley in 2024-25, but Grant McCann was far happier with his side’s latest performance than in the first.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Promotion-chasing Rovers threw the kitchen sink at the Londoners on Tuesday after going behind early on, but the hosts held firm to end the visitors’ three match-winning streak.

McCann’s side, who boasted 62.5 per cent possession, did everything but score, mustering 33 efforts on goal, including eight on target, while registering 56 touches inside the Bromley box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While disappointed with the result, McCann - who threw on several attacking options in the second half - has pledged to continue to be bold in the key games to come.

Grant McCann (Image: Bruce Rollinson)

He said: "We ‘went’ for that game. We had George Broadbent (in defence) and Owen Bailey at left-centre half in the last 15 minutes and they are two midfield players and it’s that stage of the season.

"We are not going to come here and hope for a point, we came to try and win the game.

"If we take one of those chances, I think we win the game comfortably.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we didn't get it, fair play to Bromley, they defended very well. But it was a dominant performance from us, it really was from 20 minutes onwards.

Doncaster Rovers' Owen Bailey (left) and Crystal Palace's Justin Devenny in action during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at the Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

"We didn't get the result, but I said to the players that if we keep performing like that and show that determination in the second half and fight to score, we will be in a really good place.

"Apart from putting Teddy (Sharman-Lowe) as a centre-forward and leaving the goal wide open, I don’t know what more we could have done really.