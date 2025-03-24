Emotional time for Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann with loss of mum and progress of son

IT has been an emotional time for the McCann family.

Grant McCann's mother Valerie passed away suddenly last week, with the Doncaster Rovers manager paying a heart-felt tribute to his late mum on X.

Towards the end of the week, McCann's son Bayley, 19, a young professional at Yorkshire rivals Barnsley, made his debut for Northern Ireland Under-21s and captained the side in the second half against Moldova.

His father posted another message on social media afterwards. It read: 'Nanny would be so proud mate."

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

McCann junior's international recognition followed on from him making his league debut for Barnsley from the bench late on against Blackpool on March 8 - after being recalled from a loan spell at non-league outfit Peterborough Sports.

Rovers chief McCann said: "He has had a good loan at Peterborough Sports. He played against us in the cup (EFL Trophy) game earlier this season and got out on loan.

"He has done really well and helped them climb up the league table.

"I think they were fourth or fifth from bottom and him and Jonathan Bland went there on loan.

"I watched quite a few of their games actually and they got something going and got a sniff of the play-offs in National League North.

"He's delighted to be back at Barnsley.

"He is obviously disappointed as he wants to play regular football and Peterborough Sports was where he was getting it, but he understands he is needed there.

"I meet him every Thursday and we go for something to eat together.