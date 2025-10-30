Scarborough Athletic have had grounds for optimism this week on the back of a very unexpected boost from the Netherlands, but chairman Trevor Bull has warned the club's worries are not over and they still need as many fans through the gate at Bridlington as possible.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Conference North club suffered a threat to their existence at the end of last season when they had to temporarily leave their Scarborough Sports Village home because the artificial playing surface no longer met the standards required. Preliminary examinations on the structure below revealed installing a new one would be far more expensive and time-consuming than first thought.

That forced the club to groundshare with Bridlington Town, and although the Seasiders are not charging them rent, it has seriously hit the Seadogs' revenue streams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But this week it was confirmed that North Yorkshire Council, which owns Scarborough's stadium, will start work in January and are scheduled to finish in time for the team to return next season.

It is a huge morale-boost to the club's supporters, but chairman Trevor Bull warned there is still work to do to get through to that point with no rich benefactor for the fan-owned club to fall back on.

"It's what our supporters have been waiting to hear so it's good news," he said. "It was always going to happen but it's nice to see it in writing.

"But it's still difficult. Factually, we still haven't got enough money in the kitty to get us to the end of the season but we'll find a way of achieving that somehow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's not easy, we just need more people to turn up in Bridlington because matchdays are where we make our money. It's harder when you're 20 miles home.

MORALE BOOST: But Scarborough Athletic chairman Trevor Bull has warned there are still challenges ahead (Image: Richard Ponter)

"The gates have been in the mid to 800s which is a fair effort. it's double what we were getting when we played there 10 years earlier in our lifetime.

"Everyone fully understands why some people can't make that journey but it makes life difficult.

"For people who can't get to games but still want to support us we've got a Count Me In campaign where they can make a donation in lieu of attending on a matchday."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In what should have been a season only about survival, the team has fared extremely well, fourth in the division after 14 games.

HOME COMFORTS: Scarborough Athletic are due to return to Scarborough Sports Village next season (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

"We need to get people watching us and the football's been good," said Bull. "We've had a bit of a blip in the last couple weeks but if at the start of the season you'd told me in October we'd be fourth in the table, I'd have bitten your hand off for that.

"We've just got to play it as situations arise but we're trying to keep the playing squad as normal as possible because if the product on the pitch isn't as good, people won't want to come and watch it.

"The football's been great to watch, we've been playing some superb stuff, really entertaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's credit to what Jono (Greening, the manager) and the players have achieved. They're putting a shift in and we have to make sure we match that off the field as well.

"We had a crowd of over 1,000 (against Leamington) in the last international break when there was no football on the telly and the weather was good so it shows it's possible."

There has also been some unexpected foreign investment this season.

The Seadogs are 100 per cent owned by their members, who each have a share, with the cheapest package just £15 a year. Recently some overseas supporters took up the offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad