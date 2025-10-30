End in sight for Scarborough Athletic's ground woes but problems not over – despite unexpected overseas interest
The Conference North club suffered a threat to their existence at the end of last season when they had to temporarily leave their Scarborough Sports Village home because the artificial playing surface no longer met the standards required. Preliminary examinations on the structure below revealed installing a new one would be far more expensive and time-consuming than first thought.
That forced the club to groundshare with Bridlington Town, and although the Seasiders are not charging them rent, it has seriously hit the Seadogs' revenue streams.
But this week it was confirmed that North Yorkshire Council, which owns Scarborough's stadium, will start work in January and are scheduled to finish in time for the team to return next season.
It is a huge morale-boost to the club's supporters, but chairman Trevor Bull warned there is still work to do to get through to that point with no rich benefactor for the fan-owned club to fall back on.
"It's what our supporters have been waiting to hear so it's good news," he said. "It was always going to happen but it's nice to see it in writing.
"But it's still difficult. Factually, we still haven't got enough money in the kitty to get us to the end of the season but we'll find a way of achieving that somehow.
"It's not easy, we just need more people to turn up in Bridlington because matchdays are where we make our money. It's harder when you're 20 miles home.
"The gates have been in the mid to 800s which is a fair effort. it's double what we were getting when we played there 10 years earlier in our lifetime.
"Everyone fully understands why some people can't make that journey but it makes life difficult.
"For people who can't get to games but still want to support us we've got a Count Me In campaign where they can make a donation in lieu of attending on a matchday."
In what should have been a season only about survival, the team has fared extremely well, fourth in the division after 14 games.
"We need to get people watching us and the football's been good," said Bull. "We've had a bit of a blip in the last couple weeks but if at the start of the season you'd told me in October we'd be fourth in the table, I'd have bitten your hand off for that.
"We've just got to play it as situations arise but we're trying to keep the playing squad as normal as possible because if the product on the pitch isn't as good, people won't want to come and watch it.
"The football's been great to watch, we've been playing some superb stuff, really entertaining.
"It's credit to what Jono (Greening, the manager) and the players have achieved. They're putting a shift in and we have to make sure we match that off the field as well.
"We had a crowd of over 1,000 (against Leamington) in the last international break when there was no football on the telly and the weather was good so it shows it's possible."
There has also been some unexpected foreign investment this season.
The Seadogs are 100 per cent owned by their members, who each have a share, with the cheapest package just £15 a year. Recently some overseas supporters took up the offer.
"We had a rush of new members from the Netherlands," revealed Bull. "A Dutch podcast had a vote of their listeners because they wanted an English football club to adopt and they've adopted us. Towards the end of the season we're expecting about 50 to come over for a bit of a party weekend so hopefully we can give them something to celebrate."