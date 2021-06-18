England 0 Scotland 0 - player ratings

SLUGGISH: Harry Kane was way below his best

Chief football writer Stuart Rayner assesses how the England players performed.

Jordan Pickford – an excellent first-half save and he commanded his area well at times too 7

Reece James– an important header off the line from Lyndon Dykes but he was brought in to have more impact going forward 6

John Stones – England's best player should have been rewarded with a goal but his header hit the post after a towering leap 8

Tyrone Mings – very good alongside Stones, making the decision about when to bring Harry Maguire back more difficult 7

Luke Shaw – got forward well at times but it never resulted in the goal England needed 6

Kalvin Phillips – one excellent pass to the offside Phil Foden but unable to recreate his Croatia heroics 6

Declan Rice – did his best anchoring the midfield but it was harder work than at the weekend 6

Phil Foden – a couple of nice touches - one to pluck a Phillips pass out of the air was beautiful - but like his team when he was on the field, not enough end product 6

Mason Mount – produced a few nearly moments but England needed more than that 6

Raheem Sterling – England needed some X-factor to break down a disciplined defence. Sterling is one of many players who ought to have been able to supply it 6

Harry Kane - sluggish and ineffective, England's centre-forward has lost his mojo - hopefully only briefly 5.

Substitutes:

Jack Grealish (for Foden, 63) – the crowd were desperate to see him but he could not have the desired effect 5

Marcus Rashford (for Kane, 74) – is yet to get into this tournament 5

Not used: Maguire, Henderson, Trippier, Ramsdale, Coady, Sancho, Calvert-Lewin, Chilwell, Johnstone, Bellingham.