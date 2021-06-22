England 1 Czech Republic 0 - player ratings

The Three Lions showed both sides to their game in a 1-0 win secured by Raheem Sterling's header. Chief football writer marks Gareth Southgate;s players man for man.
Jordan Pickford – one excellent stretching save but otherwise very well protected 7
Kyle Walker – showed his cool chesting the ball back in the first half 6
John Stones – made way for the final quarter of an hour. Hopefully not an injury concern for England s best player against Scotland 6
Harry Maguire – cruised through the game on his return from injury 7
Luke Shaw – outstanding in the first half, giving England a real outlet on the left 8
Kalvin Phillips – played some good first-half passes and dropped deeper in the second 6
Declan Rice – did a good enough first-half job defensively and even had one surge forward but came off at half-time, causing Phillips to change his role 6
Bukayo Saka – most fans probably would have preferred Jadon Sancho to start but the ovation as the pair swapped places spoke volumes for the winger's performance 8
Jack Grealish – a sense of anticipation whenever he got the ball, he made Sterling's goal 7
Raheem Sterling – hit the post then headed the opener in an opening spell where he got all across the front line 8
Harry Kane – looked more like his old self in the first half, forcing couple of saves 6.
Substitutes:
Jordan Henderson (for Rice, 46) – valuable minutes in the bank, had a late goal disallowed 5
Jude Bellingham (for Grealish, 67) – for different reasons, useful minutes for him too 5
Marcus Rashford (for Sterling, 67) – still on the fringes of major tournament football 5
Tyrone Mings (for Stones, 78) – faces a battle to play in the knockout stages but has made a strong case 5
Jadon Sancho (for Saka, 83) – N/A.
Not used: Ramsdale, Johnstone, Trippier, Coady, Calvert-Lewin, White, James.
