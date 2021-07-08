England 2 Denmark 1 - player ratings

Stuart Rayner assesses the men who made history on a fantastic night at Wembley.
Jordan Pickford – had a jittery period either side of the goal but recovered from it, and although he got close to Denmark's goal, it was hit far too hard for him to save it 6
Kyle Walker – outstanding all night, not just setting the pace for England, but maintaining it 9
John Stones – defended well as England kept Denmark at arm's length once they equalised, and headed wide after contorting his body 6
Harry Maguire – another dominant performance from the centre-back, who was also a set-piece threat 7
Luke Shaw – gave away the free-kick Denmark scored from, but has plenty of credit in the bank during this tournament 6
Kalvin Phillips – grew as the game went on and was outstanding in the second half 8
Declan Rice – withdrawn in extra-time as Gareth Southgate tried to get a firmer grip on midfield 6
Bukayo Saka – great play to set up England's equaliser, but perhaps not enough else as he was the first home player to make way 7
Mason Mount – committed a few too many fouls early on as he tried to help out the midfielder, but his set-piece deliveries were threatening 7
Raheem Sterling – his runs made both the goals, even if his finishing was not of the same standard 8
Harry Kane – made a big difference dropping deep and linking the play and although his penalty was saved, he more than made amends by putting the rebound away 9
Substitutes:
Jack Grealish (for Saka, 69) – was brought on to tip the game England's way but ultimately struggled to do it and was substituted himself 6
Jordan Henderson (for Rice, 95) – a steadying head and some extra energy 6
ieran Trippier (for Grealish, 105) – as above 6
Not used: : Rashford, Ramsdale, Mings, Coady, Sancho, Johnstone, James, Bellingham.
