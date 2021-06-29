England 2 Germany 0 - player ratings

Chief football writer Stuart Rayner assesses how each of the Three Lions performed.
Jordan Pickford – made two great saves, including an excellent second-half tip-over 8
Kyle Walker – brings real assurance to a back three 7
John Stones – solid at the heart of defence 7
Harry Maguire – immense whether defending, bringing the ball out or at set pieces 9
Kieran Trippier – contained Robin Gosens well 7
Kalvin Phillips – grew into the game and was more than just a "sitter" 8
Declan Rice – overcame a jittery start 7
Luke Shaw – crucial part in both the goals 8
Bukayo Saka – the man who dragged England into the first half, he was unable to do it again when they started the second poorly and was withdrawn 8
Harry Kane – subdued for most of the match, then scored the goal which killed it off 8
Raheem Sterling – another vital goal 8.
Substitutes:
Jack Grealish (for Saka, 68) – the crowd-pleaser was involved in both goals 7
Jordan Henderson (for Rice, 87) – N/A.
Not used: Henderson, Rashford, Ramsdale, Mings, Coady, Sancho, Mount, Foden, Johnstone, James, Bellingham.
