England 2 Germany 0 - player ratings

Chief football writer Stuart Rayner assesses how each of the Three Lions performed.

Jordan Pickford – made two great saves, including an excellent second-half tip-over 8

Kyle Walker – brings real assurance to a back three 7

GOAL: Harry Kane wheels away after his goal

John Stones – solid at the heart of defence 7

Harry Maguire – immense whether defending, bringing the ball out or at set pieces 9

Kieran Trippier – contained Robin Gosens well 7

Kalvin Phillips – grew into the game and was more than just a "sitter" 8

Declan Rice – overcame a jittery start 7

Luke Shaw – crucial part in both the goals 8

Bukayo Saka – the man who dragged England into the first half, he was unable to do it again when they started the second poorly and was withdrawn 8

Harry Kane – subdued for most of the match, then scored the goal which killed it off 8

Raheem Sterling – another vital goal 8.

Substitutes:

Jack Grealish (for Saka, 68) – the crowd-pleaser was involved in both goals 7

Jordan Henderson (for Rice, 87) – N/A.

Not used: Henderson, Rashford, Ramsdale, Mings, Coady, Sancho, Mount, Foden, Johnstone, James, Bellingham.