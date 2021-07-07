England beat Denmark to reach Euro 2020 final

England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with Phil Foden (Picture:L PA)

Home fans will now dare to dream as the prospect of winning Euro 2020 on home soil moved to within touching distance.

It was captain Harry Kane, under the watchful eyes of a jubilant Duke of Cambridge, David Beckham and Boris Johnson in the stands, who gave England the lead after bundling home the rebound when his penalty was saved in extra-time to send the Three Lions on the way to a final showdown with Italy on Sunday.

Earlier, forward Raheem Sterling pressured Danish captain Simon Kjaer into sending the ball into his own net, less than 10 minutes after the visitors took a shock lead through Mikkel Damsgaard’s thunderbolt free-kick.

The majority of the 60,000 fans inside the stadium roared as players embraced at the end of a gruelling extra-time period.