England charged with three offences after laser pen incident in Euro 2020 semi-final win over Denmark

An England supporter shined a laser pen in Kasper Schmeichel's eyes as the Danish goalkeeper prepared to face Harry Kane's extra-time penalty. It did not have the desired effect, the former Leeds United goalkeeper continuing a magnificent individual performance by saving Kane's kick. Fortunately for the Three Lions, the England captain put away the rebound for the deciding goal in a 2-1 victory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England have also been charged for a "disturbance caused by its supporters during the national anthem". Many in the 60,000-plus crowd, the biggest for a British sporting event since the Covid-19 pandemic booed the Danish national anthem before kick-off. It is a sign of disrespect Uefa's governing body is particularly sensitive too.

Finally, the hosts were also charged for the lighting of fireworks by fans after Kane's winning goal.