England confirm interim head coaches of senior and under-21 squads with Yorkshire links

Lee Carsley has been confirmed as England's interim head coach for September's Nations League fixtures, and is set to be in charge even longer as the search for Gareth Southgate's successor continues.

The former Sheffield United coach will step up from his job in charge of the under-21s for September's games against Republic of Ireland and Finland "but with a view to remaining in the position throughout autumn".

Southgate resigned after leading England to their second European Championship final, both on his watch, but both unsuccessful.Although born in Birmingham, 50-year-old Carsley won 40 caps as a midfielder for the Republic of Ireland but he has been within the St George's Park system since September 2015, initially coaching younger age groups and last year leading England to their first Under-21 European Championship since 1984.

He also supported the senior's "wider technical team" at Southgate's last three major tournaments.

STEPPING UP: England under-21 coach Lee Carsley

As part of a coaching apprenticeship which took in Coventry City, Brentford, Manchester City and Birmingham City, he was also on former Everton team-mate David Weir's short-lived coaching staff at Sheffield United in 2013.

It’s an honour to step up and lead this England squad on an interim basis," said Carsley. "As I am very familiar with the players and the cycle of international football, it makes sense for me to guide the team while The FA continues the process to recruit a new manager. My main priority is to ensure continuity and our goal is to secure promotion in the Nations League.”