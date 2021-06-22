England Euro 2020 boost as Wembley keeps final matches with 60,000-plus capacity

There had been a threat that the decisive games of the competition would be moved to Hungary if Uefa did not get the assurances it wanted bout fans and sponsors being allowed to avoid UK quarantine rules to attend the matches on July 6, 7 and 11 - before the Government hopes to ease restrictions.

But agreement has been reached, potentially giving England a major advantage in the competition, which they are one of the favourites to win, if they can make the last four.

They have never lost a major tournament match at Wembley, although they were knocked out of the Euro 96 semi-finals there on penalties.

FINAL VENUE: Wembley will host the end of Euro 2020 as planned

The Three Lions' group games are all being played at the national stadium, and their last-16 tie will also be there if they defeat the Czech Republic to win the group.

None of the quarter-finals are being played at Wembley.

Capacities of 22,500 have been allowed for the group games.

Under the Government's Covid-19 restrictions, sporting venues are not allowed to host more than a quarter of their normal capacity or 10,000 people,whichever is smaller. But the Government has got around it by designating the games as "test events", so Wembley will be allowed to be 75 per cent full.

“The finals promise to be an unforgettable moment in our national recovery from the pandemic," said culture secretary Oliver Dowden.

Quarantine restrictions for those travelling to Hungary from continental Europe are far less stringent and the Budapest ground is the only one in the tournament which has not had social distancing for spectators.