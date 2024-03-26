The game will give Gareth Southgate another opportunity to run the rule over his players, who are all vying for a seat on the plane to Euro 2024. Whenever a major tournament is looming, the competition for places in the England camp tends to heat up.

The likes of Ezri Konsa, Kobbie Mainoo and Anthony Gordon are staking late claims for spots in the squad, while mainstays such as Jordan Henderson and Marcus Rashford are arguably competing to prove they deserve to stick around.

Last week’s 1-0 defeat to Brazil was not a particularly encouraging result, nor was the display eye-catching. However, only so much can be read into friendly results.

Belgium are the next opponents for England and the game could potentially give Southgate a fresh opportunity to experiment. With Henderson, Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane and Sam Johnstone all out injured, a shuffling of the pack is anticipated.

Here is a possible starting XI for England, based on various media reports and predictions.

1 . England 'leaked' XI Here is how England could line up against Belgium according to various reports and predictions.

2 . GK: Aaron Ramsdale The former Sheffield United stopper is no longer the number one at Arsenal, nor is he the first choice between the sticks for England. However, the friendly could give Southgate an opportunity to assess Ramsdale with Jordan Pickford having started against Brazil.

3 . RB: Ezri Konsa With Kyle Walker out injured, Konsa could get the nod having picked up his first senior cap against Brazil.