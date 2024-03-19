Both were highlighted by Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate as potential senior options when his squad for friendlies against Brazil and Belgium was named. The pair, who have both stood out for their respective clubs this term, were named in Lee Carsley’s under-21 squad.

Southgate said: "There are some players with the under-21s who are doing exceptionally well, especially in midfield. The likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Harvey Elliott - Rico [Lewis] was with us last time - Archie Gray at Leeds is doing very, very well I have to say, so there are a number of players in that group we could move in."

Mainoo has now been promoted to the senior squad, while Gray, Elliott and Lewis will remain in the under-21s. All three will be hoping to be involved when the Young Lions take on Azerbaijan on Friday, March 22.

Carsley’s side will then return from Baku to take on Luxembourg at the home of League One outfit Bolton Wanderers.

Gray has yet to earn an under-21s cap, although has been fast-tracked through a number of age groups already. Earlier on in the campaign, he was involved for the Three Lions at under-20 level for the first time.