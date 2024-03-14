There were various talking points following the latest squad announcement, with the absences of former Leeds duo Ben White and Kalvin Phillips among them.

England’s youth squads are set to be named tomorrow (March 15) and Gray is reportedly in line for a first under-21s call-up. His inclusion was hinted at by Southgate, who namechecked Gray as one of the young midfielders currently standing out.

He said: "There are some players with the under-21s who are doing exceptionally well, especially in midfield. The likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Harvey Elliott - Rico [Lewis] was with us last time - Archie Gray at Leeds is doing very, very well I have to say, so there are a number of players in that group we could move in."

Archie Gray has impressed England bos Gareth Southgate. Image: OBERT ATANASOVSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Gray has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Elland Road, slotting into Daniel Farke’s side seamlessly despite having never played senior football before the current campaign.

A midfielder by trade, Gray has been deployed at right-back and shown maturity that defies his tender years. As well as shining for Leeds, he has caught the eye with displays for England’s Men’s Elite Squad (under-20s).