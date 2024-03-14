Kalvin Phillips' form makes ex-Leeds United midfielder unselectable as uncapped pair get chance to gatecrash Euro 2024

Meanwhile the uncapped Jarred Branthwaite and Anthony Gordon were chosen for friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

Ivan Toney and Joe Gomez are back but former Leeds United loanee Ben White looks to have ended his international career – at least under Southgate – by asking not to be considered.

Southgate stood by ex-Leeds midfielder Phillips, a star of the team which reached the last European Championship final, during a torrid spell at Manchester City with negligible game-time.

The 28-year-old joined West Ham United on loan in January to improve his chances of being in the starting XI.

But in his three Premier League starts he has been substituted at half-time against Burnley, sent off at Nottingham Forest, and was at fault for Bounemouth’s goal.

"Unfortunately his form just hasn’t been good enough," said Southgate. "He understands. He has all the attributes to force his way back in and we’re really keen for him to do that.”

DROPPED: England stalwart Kalvin Phillips has been left out of March's squad

Everton’s Branthwaite could threaten the all-Yorkshire centre-back pairing of John Stones and Harry Maguire, a staple since before the 2018 World Cup.

He has been preferred to Fikayo Tomori with Marc Guehi injured. Sheffielder Maguire is selected despite a recent injury he is close to returning from.

Versatile defender Gomez returns after four years to offer a solution at left-back having been a Liverpool mainstay this winter.

Newcastle United forward Gordon and former Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen have a chance to make a case for themselves in the absence of the injured Jack Grealish, and an injury to Callum Wilson means Toney will compete with the in-form Ollie Watkins to travel as a back-up to Harry Kane.

CALL-UP: Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite of

Chelsea's Cole Palmer keeps his place.

England name their training squad on May 21, two days after the end of the Premier League season but before the FA Cup, Champions League, Europa League and Conference League finals.

The final squad must be submitted the day after June 7’s friendly with Iceland.

England’s opening match of the tournament is against Serbia on June 16.