The 26-year-old has been rewarded for his impressive form at Arsenal with a new deal, making him a notable omission from the latest Three Lions squad.

White was called up to the England squad for the 2022 World Cup, although left the camp for personal reasons and has not featured at international level since. After confirming his squad for friendlies against Brazil and Belgium, Southgate explained White’s absence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Clearly, on form, I can’t sit here and say he doesn’t deserve to be in. We had a call from Edu [Arsenal’s sporting director] last week to say that Ben didn’t want to be considered for England squads at this time.

Ben White was part of England's squad for the World Cup in Qatar. Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

"For me, that’s a great shame. He’s a player I really like. He’s a player that we took to the Euros when he was at Brighton. We took him to the World Cup. I spoke to him post-Qatar because I was keen to pick him and there was clearly reticence on his side.

"I don’t know fully why that is. But I have to respect that. I want to leave the door open for him because he’s a good player and I think he’s a player that can make a difference for England.”