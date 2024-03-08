The 17-year-old is enjoying a breakthrough season at Elland Road, having established himself as a first-team regular for the Whites. He had not made a senior appearance before this season but has already racked up 34 Championship outings.

He looks set to play a crucial role in the Championship run-in, with Leeds well in contention for an immediate return to the Premier League. The England youth international was benched for the midweek clash with Stoke City but could return to the starting XI for the trip to Sheffield Wednesday tonight (March 8).

Speaking to i, Farke said: “Archie has played so much this season because he has deserved to. We work very hard with him on his development and he shows lots of desire to improve each and every day. Although he’s only 17, he already plays with a lot of maturity and professionalism.

Daniel Farke has been impressed by Leeds United prodigy Archie Gray. Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

“Physically, he’s flexible and adapts to different demands – he’s one of the guys who brings the highest physical output on the pitch. He’s not the finished product, but he’s on a really good way and a crucial player for me, so we’re really happy with his development. Although he’s so young, he’s down to earth and such a humble guy. He’s a joy to work with.”

Despite being a central midfielder by trade, Gray has spent the bulk of the season at right-back. He did, however, return to the middle of the park for a dazzling display in the FA Cup against Chelsea.

Farke said: “For Archie’s development and confidence it was important to prove to himself that he can produce an outstanding performance even at that level against top-class players.