The fixture promises to be an intriguing one, with both sides currently enjoying impressive runs of form. Leeds are unbeaten in their last 11 league games, while Wednesday have won each of their last four.

Both sides were in action on Tuesday (March 5), sealing 1-0 victories on home soil. Wednesday clinched a narrow win over Plymouth Argyle, while Leeds overcame Stoke City courtesy of a Daniel James goal.

Here are all the key details as Sheffield Wednesday prepare to face Leeds United.

Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday last met in September.

When is Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United?

Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm tonight (Friday, March 8).

Is Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United on TV?

Yes - the match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

How can I stream Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United?

Fans can stream via the Sky Sports app or on NOW TV with an appropriate subscription.

Is there any team news?